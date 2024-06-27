SAD Withdraws Support for Jalandhar West Seat amidst Internal Party Rebellion

In a dramatic turn of events, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has withdrawn its support for Surjit Kaur, its candidate for the Jalandhar West bypoll, opting instead to back the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) nominee Binder Kumar.

Senior SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema announced the decision, citing internal dissent and the rebellion of prominent party members against chief Sukhbir Singh Badal.

The surprise move has stirred controversy, with rebel leaders accusing the SAD leadership of abandoning the electoral challenge, while the party braces for the upcoming bypoll.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)