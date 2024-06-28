Left Menu

Biden vs. Trump: High-Stakes 2024 Election Debate Ignites in Atlanta

The first debate of the 2024 general election saw President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump confront each other in Atlanta. The debate involved discussing economic issues and both candidates making several factual missteps. Biden and Trump are attempting to appeal to undecided voters in this high-stakes event.

Updated: 28-06-2024 07:04 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 07:04 IST
The inaugural debate of the 2024 general election witnessed President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump clashing in Atlanta, aiming to capture the votes of the undecided electorate. Biden ventured to reassure voters of his capabilities at age 81, while Trump sought to diffuse his felony conviction and reassert his suitability for the presidency. The evening, marked by both candidates' significant factual errors, underscored the gravity of the debate as they tackled the economic state of the nation.

Biden began with a claim of creating '15,000 jobs,' a stark contrast to the reality of over 15 million. Furthermore, he inaccurately noted insulin shot costs. Trump, on the other hand, misrepresented economic statistics and immigration facts, painting a dubious picture of his previous administration's financial management.

As the highly-anticipated debate commenced with no audience present, Biden and Trump's physical presence at the debate stage was palpable, with both arriving at their podiums without a handshake. The debate, marked by intense scrutiny, is pivotal as it may very well define the trajectory of the 2024 election campaign.

