Farage Condemns Reform UK Worker for Migrant 'Target Practice' Comments

Nigel Farage, a British politician, denounced a Reform UK party worker for suggesting using migrants as 'target practice.' The worker's racial slur about Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and another's offensive remark on the LGBT pride flag have led to the party cutting ties with them.

Updated: 28-06-2024 15:01 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 15:01 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Nigel Farage, a prominent British politician, has condemned a Reform UK worker for shockingly suggesting migrants crossing the English Channel should be used as 'target practice,' actions that have sparked widespread outrage.

In a damning revelation by an undercover Channel 4 reporter, party activist Andrew Parker also made a racial slur directed at Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, alongside another campaign worker who labeled the LGBT pride flag as 'degenerate.'

Following these revelations, Reform UK swiftly cut ties with the involved individuals. Farage expressed dismay over the remarks and distanced himself from the appalling views, underscoring they do not represent the majority of the party's supporters.

