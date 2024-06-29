Tight Race in Iran's Presidential Election Highlights Political Divide
Early results from Iran's presidential election show hard-liner Saeed Jalili leading, closely followed by reformist Masoud Pezeshkian. With no candidate securing over 50% of votes, a potential runoff is likely. Women and radical change supporters were barred from running, further intensifying the political climate amid regional tensions.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Early results in Iran's presidential election indicate a tight race, with hard-liner Saeed Jalili slightly ahead of reformist Masoud Pezeshkian. These figures were reported by Iranian state television, and did not initially position Jalili to secure a decisive victory, setting the stage for a potential runoff election.
With over 10 million votes tallied, Jalili has garnered 4.26 million votes, narrowly leading over Pezeshkian's 4.24 million. Hard-line parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf follows with 1.38 million votes, while Shiite cleric Mostafa Pourmohammadi trails with just over 80,000 votes.
This election presents voters with a choice between three hard-line candidates and the lesser-known reformist Pezeshkian, a heart surgeon. Critical voices argue that Pezeshkian is merely another government-approved candidate. Women and those advocating for radical change were barred from participating, a consistent trend since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Iranian Reformist Pezeshkian Advocates Friendly Global Relations
Sole reformist in Iran poll votes, then says: 'We will try to have friendly relations with all countries except Israel,' reports AP.
Iran's Presidential Election: Early Results Put Hard-Liner Jalili Ahead
Early results in Iran presidential election put hard-liner Saeed Jalili ahead, followed by reformist Masoud Pezeshkian, reports AP.
Iran's Presidential Election: Reformist vs. Hard-Liner, Runoff Likely