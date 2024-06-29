Tight Race in Iran's Presidential Election Highlights Political Divide

Early results in Iran's presidential election indicate a tight race, with hard-liner Saeed Jalili slightly ahead of reformist Masoud Pezeshkian. These figures were reported by Iranian state television, and did not initially position Jalili to secure a decisive victory, setting the stage for a potential runoff election.

With over 10 million votes tallied, Jalili has garnered 4.26 million votes, narrowly leading over Pezeshkian's 4.24 million. Hard-line parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf follows with 1.38 million votes, while Shiite cleric Mostafa Pourmohammadi trails with just over 80,000 votes.

This election presents voters with a choice between three hard-line candidates and the lesser-known reformist Pezeshkian, a heart surgeon. Critical voices argue that Pezeshkian is merely another government-approved candidate. Women and those advocating for radical change were barred from participating, a consistent trend since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

