France on Edge as National Rally Nears Legislative Majority
France's National Rally, led by Marine Le Pen, is close to securing an absolute majority in the legislative elections. The far-right party needs an outright win in Sunday's second round to take power. The outcome could significantly impact France's political landscape and its influence in Europe and beyond.
France's National Rally, under the leadership of Marine Le Pen, is on the brink of an absolute majority in the ongoing legislative elections. With only a few days left, the party is rallying support to ensure control of the government, with the decisive second round slated for Sunday.
Close competitors, including the left-wing New Popular Front and President Emmanuel Macron's centrist followers, are intensifying their campaigns. They vehemently oppose the far-right's potential to establish the first such government since World War II.
The political climate is fraught with tension, reflecting the dramatic shifts in voter sentiment due to issues like inflation, immigration, and dissatisfaction with Macron's leadership. All eyes remain on France as the final round of voting approaches.
