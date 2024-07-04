Trump Leads Biden by 6% in Latest Poll: Voters Concerned Over President’s Age

Donald Trump has established a six per cent lead over incumbent Joe Biden, capturing the attention of many voters who believe the current president is too old for a second term, according to the latest poll conducted by The Wall Street Journal.

With a 48 to 42 percent lead, the survey marks Trump's widest margin since late 2021. This development arrives as Biden faces increasing doubts about his cognitive abilities, particularly after a recent debate performance that left Democratic leaders concerned about their weakening chances in the upcoming November elections.

The survey reveals significant dissatisfaction within the Democratic Party. A remarkable 76 percent of Democrats agree Biden is too old to run, and two-thirds would prefer another nominee. Additionally, Vice President Kamala Harris continues to face unpopularity, with only 35 percent of respondents viewing her favorably. The poll also highlights potential challenges for Democrats this fall as they aim to maintain control of the Senate and regain the House majority.

