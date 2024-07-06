Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi's Unplanned Ahmedabad Detour: Arrested Congress Workers Shifted

Five Congress workers were remanded in judicial custody in Ahmedabad just hours before party leader Rahul Gandhi's visit. Gandhi was scheduled to meet them at Vasna police station, but they were moved to Sabarmati central jail. The incident is rooted in a clash between Congress and BJP workers earlier this month.

In a surprising turn of events, five Congress workers were remanded in judicial custody just hours before party leader Rahul Gandhi's scheduled visit to Ahmedabad. The workers were involved in a rioting case and were presented before the Chief Judicial Magistrate earlier than expected, thwarting Gandhi's plans to meet them at Vasna police station.

Inspector Rahul Patel from Vasna police station confirmed that the five individuals have been transferred to Sabarmati central jail. Congress MLA Imran Khedawala stated that their legal cell sought permission for Gandhi to meet the jailed workers, but due to short notice, it is unlikely to be granted.

Despite the setback, Gandhi is expected to meet the family members of the jailed workers. The arrested individuals were detained following a clash between Congress and BJP workers, resulting in multiple injuries and cross FIRs being lodged. During his visit, Gandhi will also meet with families of victims from various tragic incidents in Gujarat.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

