Moderate Masoud Pezeshkian Wins Iranian Presidential Election

Masoud Pezeshkian, a moderate, emerged victorious in Iran's presidential election, defeating hardline candidate Saeed Jalili. His election marks a shift but raises questions about his capacity to implement significant changes considering the authoritative influence of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Pezeshkian, a 69-year-old cardiac surgeon, has committed to advocating a pragmatic foreign policy, easing tensions surrounding stalled negotiations to revive the 2015 nuclear pact, and enhancing social liberalisation and political pluralism. However, many Iranians remain sceptical due to the predominant power held by the Supreme Leader.

After the official confirmation of the voting results and approval by Khamenei, Pezeshkian will be inaugurated in the coming days. His victory brings hope, especially among the urban middle class and youth; however, substantial change might be limited given the historical precedence of past moderate presidencies.

