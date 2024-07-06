Rahul Gandhi Extends Commiserations to Rishi Sunak on Electoral Defeat

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday extended commiserations to the UK's Conservative Party leader Rishi Sunak following the party's recent electoral defeat, emphasizing that victories and setbacks are an inevitable part of democracy.

In his letter to Sunak, Gandhi commended the former British prime minister for his dedication to public service and commitment to the British people. He acknowledged the efforts made by Sunak to strengthen the Indo-UK relationship during his term in office.

Expressing confidence in Sunak's continued contributions to public life, Gandhi wished him success in his future endeavors. On Friday, Keir Starmer became the new UK prime minister after the Labour Party secured a landslide victory, winning 412 of the 650 seats in the House of Commons.

