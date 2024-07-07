Kerala-Born Mental Health Nurse Elected as UK MP

Sojan Joseph, a dedicated mental health nurse who migrated from Kerala 22 years ago, has emerged as one of the new faces in the UK's House of Commons. Elected during this week's general election, Joseph thrived on a platform centered around enhancing mental health services in his constituency.

The 49-year-old triumphed in the traditionally Conservative stronghold of Ashford, Kent, toppling Tory stalwart Damian Green. Joseph's victory not only marks a personal triumph but also deals a significant blow to right-wing anti-immigration rhetoric, with the far-right Reform UK trailing behind the Tories in third place.

In his acceptance speech, Joseph expressed his gratitude and pledged to serve all constituents in Ashford and its neighboring communities. His extensive background as a local councillor and BAME officer, coupled with over two decades of service in the NHS, equips him with the empathy and experience needed for parliamentary duties.

Joseph's connection with the local community, where he has resided with his family for over 15 years, further bolstered his campaign. An active participant in various charitable activities, he emphasizes an inclusive society focused on unlocking everyone's potential.

Joseph's educational journey took him from Kottayam, Kerala, to B R Ambedkar Medical College in Bengaluru and later to a Master's degree in healthcare leadership in the UK, emphasizing diversity and public healthcare inclusion. Voters praised his passion for enhancing access to healthcare services.

Upon taking his seat in the Commons, Joseph will join a wave of new Labour MPs of Indian heritage, indicative of the party's nationwide resurgence under Keir Starmer's leadership.

