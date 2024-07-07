Ranil Wickremesinghe to Run as Independent in Presidential Election

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe will contest the Presidential election as an independent candidate, his aide announced on Sunday.

Deputy Chairman of the United National Party, Ruwan Wijewardene, confirmed that the election will indeed take place, with Wickremesinghe, 75, entering the race as an independent candidate, News 1st reported.

Wijewardene emphasized Wickremesinghe's expertise in addressing Sri Lanka's economic challenges, stating, ''Only one leader possesses the knowledge to solve Sri Lanka's economic crisis. That is Ranil Wickremesinghe. He has proved it with his actions.''

Election Commission Chairman R M A L Ratnayake announced that the commission will be legally empowered after July 17 to declare the election date, which will be revealed before the end of this month. The election is scheduled between September 17 and October 16, and over 17 million voters are expected to participate based on the revised 2024 electoral register.

After Sri Lanka faced its first-ever sovereign default in April 2022, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa resigned amid civil unrest. Wickremesinghe, elected by parliament in July 2022, has since introduced significant economic reforms under an IMF programme and finalized a debt restructuring agreement for USD 5.8 billion with bilateral lenders.

Though Wickremesinghe has not made any public comments on his re-election bid, he previously emphasized the importance of the election for national progress, stating, ''This election isn't merely about selecting individuals but about choosing the most effective system for our country's progress. If you believe in the merits of the current approach, let us proceed accordingly.''

