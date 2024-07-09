Houthi Rebels May Free Detained Political Leader in Yemen
Yemen's Houthi rebels could release Mohamed Qahtan, a political leader detained for nearly a decade, under a preliminary prisoner swap deal announced by the UN. Qahtan, leader of the Sunni Islamist Islah party, has been held since 2015. This move could ease tensions in Yemen's prolonged civil war.
Yemen's Houthi rebels might soon free Mohamed Qahtan, a political leader with ties to the internationally recognised government, as part of a preliminary prisoner swap deal announced by the United Nations on Monday.
Qahtan, the leader of the Sunni Islamist Islah party, has been in Houthi custody since 2015. His release has been a long-standing point of contention, according to UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric.
The UN's special envoy Hans Grundberg facilitated talks in Oman with the International Committee of the Red Cross to negotiate the exchange, aligned with the 2018 Stockholm Agreement. The Yemeni sides are finalizing details of the potential agreement and who will be released.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Asia Markets Brace for U.S. Inflation Data Amid Global Economic Uncertainty
Global Markets Waver Amid Inflation Data and Geopolitical Uncertainties
"Those who support terrorists will be dealt under Enemy Agents Ordinance: J-K DGP Swain
Meta Unleashes Powerful AI Assistant across India on Multiple Platforms
INDIA bloc leaders to enter Lok Sabha together as mark of unity