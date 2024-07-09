Left Menu

Hunter Biden Withdraws Motion for New Trial on Federal Gun Charges

Hunter Biden withdrew his request for a new trial on federal gun charges, following government prosecutors terming it as baseless and a misunderstanding of the appeals process. Convicted of a felony on June 11, he awaits sentencing, and a separate trial on tax charges in September.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2024 22:22 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 22:22 IST
Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden has retracted his motion for a new trial on federal gun charges after government prosecutors critiqued it as baseless and grounded in a misunderstanding of the appellate process.

In June, Biden was convicted on all three counts related to lying about illegal drug use when purchasing a handgun in 2018, becoming the first child of a sitting president to be convicted of a felony.

Prosecutors, in a Monday court filing, dismissed Biden's claims as meritless, highlighting his apparent confusion about appellate practice and court orders.

Despite withdrawing the motion, Biden's legal team indicated plans to appeal the conviction, and he faces a potential prison sentence of up to 25 years, though experts suggest incarceration is unlikely due to his lack of prior criminal record.

Additionally, Hunter Biden is set for a federal tax charges trial in September.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

