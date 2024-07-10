Democrats Concerned Over Biden's Chances Against Trump in 2024

A growing number of Democrats in the U.S. Congress are expressing concerns about President Joe Biden's ability to defeat Donald Trump in the 2024 election. Despite a series of closed-door meetings on Tuesday, no collective action against Biden's campaign has been planned.

Senator Michael Bennet asserted that Trump might not only win the presidency but also lead Republicans to secure majorities in both the House and Senate, shaping major policy initiatives with fewer obstacles. The Democrats are already at a disadvantage with a narrow 51-49 Senate majority and a 220-213 Republican majority in the House.

Several Democrats, including Representative Mikie Sherrill and Senator majority leaders Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries, have shown diverging views on Biden's campaign. While some push for him to step down, Biden continues to argue his capacity to defeat Trump and his dedication to American democracy.

