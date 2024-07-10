France’s Budget Crisis: Navigating Political Turbulence and EU Deficit Rules

France is grappling with a severe budgetary crisis, exacerbated by political instability following recent elections that led to a hung parliament.

President Emmanuel Macron's administration faces the daunting task of managing strained public finances while adhering to EU deficit rules. Observers, both domestically and internationally, are closely monitoring the situation.

The forthcoming period is crucial as lawmakers strive for consensus amidst divergent political views, with France's financial credibility on the line.

