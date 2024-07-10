Triangular Contest Marked Vikravandi Bypoll with Strong Voter Turnout
The bypoll at Vikravandi assembly constituency in Tamil Nadu saw enthusiastic voter participation with 50.95% turnout by 1 pm. The contest involves DMK, PMK, and Naam Tamilar Katchi candidates. The bypoll comes after DMK legislator N Pughazhendhi's demise. AIADMK and DMDK are boycotting the election.
Brisk polling was observed in the bypoll to Vikravandi assembly constituency, Tamil Nadu, where voters turned out in large numbers.
The Election Commission recorded a 50.95% voter turnout by 1 pm. Voting started at 7 am, with 12.94% of the electorate casting their votes by 9 am.
This bypoll was necessitated after the DMK legislator N Pughazhendhi died due to illness. The triangular contest features candidates from DMK, PMK, and Naam Tamilar Katchi. Counting of votes is scheduled for July 13.
Tight security measures are in place across polling booths with 2.37 lakh voters expected, split almost evenly between male and female voters. AIADMK and DMDK are boycotting the election.
