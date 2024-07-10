Triangular Contest Marked Vikravandi Bypoll with Strong Voter Turnout

Brisk polling was observed in the bypoll to Vikravandi assembly constituency, Tamil Nadu, where voters turned out in large numbers.

The Election Commission recorded a 50.95% voter turnout by 1 pm. Voting started at 7 am, with 12.94% of the electorate casting their votes by 9 am.

This bypoll was necessitated after the DMK legislator N Pughazhendhi died due to illness. The triangular contest features candidates from DMK, PMK, and Naam Tamilar Katchi. Counting of votes is scheduled for July 13.

Tight security measures are in place across polling booths with 2.37 lakh voters expected, split almost evenly between male and female voters. AIADMK and DMDK are boycotting the election.

