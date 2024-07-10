World News Roundup: Border Tensions, Political Shifts, and Humanitarian Efforts

China has stated that India has no right to develop the disputed border region, South Tibet. The statement follows a report on India's plans to accelerate hydropower projects in the area claimed by China.

Thailand's Election Commission has approved 200 new senators, replacing the military-appointed upper house, creating potential governance challenges for the ruling Pheu Thai party.

The Mexican navy has raised concerns about the increase in dual-use chemicals boosting methamphetamine production, as most fentanyl in the U.S. originates from Mexico.

Marine Le Pen has accused left-wing politicians of inciting protests in France similar to the Capitol Hill riot in the U.S.

A recent poll reveals an uptick in approval for Brazilian President Lula da Silva, with growing support for his criticism of the central bank's interest rate policies.

An Israeli airstrike on a southern Gaza encampment killed 29 displaced individuals, including women and children, as they gathered to watch a football match.

Russia's efforts to create a 'buffer zone' in Ukraine's Kharkiv region are ongoing but will require more time, according to the Kremlin.

Biden and NATO leaders are set to announce new aid for Ukraine at the summit in Washington, a move seen as pivotal for Biden's political standing.

Ukrainian President Zelenskiy returns to Washington to reinforce support for Ukraine and thank U.S. lawmakers for substantial aid already provided.

Hungarian opposition leader Peter Magyar has delivered aid to a Kyiv children's hospital damaged in Russian airstrikes, with his party raising significant funds and collecting donations.

