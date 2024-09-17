Friedrich Merz Poised to Run for Chancellor in Federal Election

Friedrich Merz, the leader of the Christian Democrat Union (CDU) in Germany, is gearing up to run as the conservative candidate for chancellor in the next federal election, according to Bloomberg News. A source indicated Merz's candidacy decision is backed by the CDU's Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union (CSU).

Merz and the head of the CSU, Markus Soeder, are holding a news conference, possibly to confirm the candidacy decision. Speculations are rife that Soeder will support Merz, an economic liberal who has steered the CDU to the right since becoming its leader in 2022 after Angela Merkel's tenure ended.

Current opinion polls suggest the conservative bloc led by Merz is ahead of the ruling coalition composed of the Social Democrats (SPD), Greens, and Free Democrats (FDP). Another potential candidate, North Rhine-Westphalia Premier Hendrik Wuest, has already withdrawn from the race, declaring his support for Merz.

(With inputs from agencies.)