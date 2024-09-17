Maharashtra CM Promises Fair Maratha Reservation Amid Activist's Fast

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has reassured the public that committees are actively working on the 'sage soyare' notification, aimed at providing reservations to the Maratha community under the OBC category.

This announcement coincides with activist Manoj Jarange's sixth indefinite fast within a year, advocating for the same cause. Jarange's demands include the implementation of draft notifications that recognize Kunbis as blood relatives of Marathas, thereby qualifying them for OBC reservations.

Shinde clarified that the state-appointed Justice Shinde committee is handling the issue and that the government has already made significant progress by issuing Kunbi certificates to Marathas. He reinforced that all actions will comply with legal frameworks and emphasized that the Maratha community should cooperate with the government.

(With inputs from agencies.)