Left Menu

Congress Questions Silence of Mahayuti Alliance on Offensive Remarks Against Rahul Gandhi

The Maharashtra Congress criticized the ruling Mahayuti alliance for not condemning objectionable comments by its leaders against Rahul Gandhi. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis were accused of offering tacit support. Infamous remarks were made by Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad and BJP MP Anil Bonde.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-09-2024 16:38 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 16:38 IST
Congress Questions Silence of Mahayuti Alliance on Offensive Remarks Against Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra Congress on Wednesday criticized the ruling Mahayuti alliance for its 'silence' over offensive remarks made by its leaders against Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. The party also accused Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis of offering tacit support to such statements.

'Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad is a brainless thug. One doubts if he should even be called an MLA. But BJP Rajya Sabha member Anil Bonde, an educated man, has also lowered the level of public discourse. It is clear that BJP leaders have become very arrogant,' said a Congress representative.

Questions were raised whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Deputy Chief Minister Fadnavis would take action against their party members. 'BJP came to power at the Centre using the support of allies, but the people of Maharashtra will not tolerate this,' said state Congress legislature leader Balasaheb Thorat.

BJP MP Bonde had remarked on Tuesday that Rahul Gandhi's 'tongue should be singed' for his statements on reservations, while Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad announced a reward for chopping off Gandhi's tongue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
2
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
3
International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to Underprivileged Children in Dadar

International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to ...

 India
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024