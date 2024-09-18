Congress Questions Silence of Mahayuti Alliance on Offensive Remarks Against Rahul Gandhi

The Maharashtra Congress on Wednesday criticized the ruling Mahayuti alliance for its 'silence' over offensive remarks made by its leaders against Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. The party also accused Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis of offering tacit support to such statements.

'Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad is a brainless thug. One doubts if he should even be called an MLA. But BJP Rajya Sabha member Anil Bonde, an educated man, has also lowered the level of public discourse. It is clear that BJP leaders have become very arrogant,' said a Congress representative.

Questions were raised whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Deputy Chief Minister Fadnavis would take action against their party members. 'BJP came to power at the Centre using the support of allies, but the people of Maharashtra will not tolerate this,' said state Congress legislature leader Balasaheb Thorat.

BJP MP Bonde had remarked on Tuesday that Rahul Gandhi's 'tongue should be singed' for his statements on reservations, while Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad announced a reward for chopping off Gandhi's tongue.

(With inputs from agencies.)