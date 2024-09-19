Left Menu

Raj Thackeray Criticizes 'One Nation, One Election' Amid Pending Civic Polls in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray has criticized the Union government's 'one nation, one election' reform, urging them to first hold civic polls pending in Maharashtra. Thackeray emphasized the need for state-level perspectives on simultaneous elections. Various opposition parties question the practicality of this nationwide electoral reform.

Updated: 19-09-2024 08:20 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 08:20 IST
  • India

Raj Thackeray, president of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), has criticized the Union government's focus on the 'one nation, one election' reform, highlighting the long-pending civic elections in Maharashtra.

Thackeray pointed out that several municipal bodies, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), have been under administration for over four years and questioned the urgency for broader electoral reforms when basic local elections are delayed.

The central government has approved recommendations for simultaneous elections for national, state, and local bodies. Although Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised the decision as monumental, opposition parties argue that it is impractical.

(With inputs from agencies.)

