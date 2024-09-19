Rebel Independents Stir Up Haryana Poll Arena After Ticket Denials
In Haryana, multiple candidates from BJP and Congress are running as independents after being denied party tickets. Notable independents include Asia's richest woman, Savitri Jindal, and ex-power minister, Ranjit Singh Chautala. These rebels could significantly impact the election results, posing a challenge to official party nominees.
In a dramatic turn of events in Haryana's electoral landscape, several candidates from both BJP and Congress have decided to contest as independents after being denied party tickets. This has added a new twist to the upcoming state elections, scheduled for October 1.
Among the prominent independents is Savitri Jindal, Asia's richest woman and chairperson of the O P Jindal Group. A former Congress MLA, Jindal is contesting against Haryana Minister Kamal Gupta. She stated, "This is my last election, and I want a chance to complete the unfinished work of the people of Hisar."
Adding to the list of influential independents is former power minister Ranjit Singh Chautala, who is running from the Rania constituency after BJP denied him a ticket. With results set to be announced on October 8, these independent candidates could emerge as kingmakers in Haryana's fiercely contested elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)