Left Menu

Sri Lanka Presidential Election: Profiles of Key Candidates

Sri Lanka is set for a pivotal presidential election with 38 candidates, including prominent figures like Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sajith Premadasa, and Anura Kumara Dissanayake. This election is crucial for the country's reform path amid a severe financial crisis. Five key candidates' profiles are highlighted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 15:00 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 15:00 IST
Sri Lanka Presidential Election: Profiles of Key Candidates
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Sri Lanka is gearing up for a pivotal presidential election this Saturday, with 38 candidates vying for the top position. Among the prominent figures are current President Ranil Wickremesinghe, opposition leader Sajith Premadasa, and Anura Kumara Dissanayake, each offering distinct visions for the future of the crisis-hit nation.

Ranil Wickremesinghe, a seasoned politician and lawyer, previously served as prime minister six times. Though his party holds just one parliamentary seat, he has garnered significant support from over 90 lawmakers. Opposition leader Sajith Premadasa leads the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), advocating changes to the IMF bailout programme and economic policies aimed at reducing living costs.

Anura Kumara Dissanayake, a Marxist-leaning politician, promises strong anti-corruption measures. Namal Rajapaksa and Nuwan Bopage are other notable candidates, each bringing unique perspectives to the race. This election is critical for the direction of reforms in Sri Lanka, which faces its worst financial crisis in decades.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Driving Change: How E-Mobility Can Unlock Gender Equality in Uganda’s Transport Sector

Philippine Banks Brace for Climate Transition Risks: Navigating the Low-Carbon Future

Breaking the Cycle of Poverty: Boosting Agricultural Productivity in Timor-Leste

Empowering Women through Social Protection: Key Lessons from Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024