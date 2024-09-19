Sri Lanka Presidential Election: Profiles of Key Candidates

Sri Lanka is gearing up for a pivotal presidential election this Saturday, with 38 candidates vying for the top position. Among the prominent figures are current President Ranil Wickremesinghe, opposition leader Sajith Premadasa, and Anura Kumara Dissanayake, each offering distinct visions for the future of the crisis-hit nation.

Ranil Wickremesinghe, a seasoned politician and lawyer, previously served as prime minister six times. Though his party holds just one parliamentary seat, he has garnered significant support from over 90 lawmakers. Opposition leader Sajith Premadasa leads the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), advocating changes to the IMF bailout programme and economic policies aimed at reducing living costs.

Anura Kumara Dissanayake, a Marxist-leaning politician, promises strong anti-corruption measures. Namal Rajapaksa and Nuwan Bopage are other notable candidates, each bringing unique perspectives to the race. This election is critical for the direction of reforms in Sri Lanka, which faces its worst financial crisis in decades.

