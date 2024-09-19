Left Menu

Karnataka CM Pushes for Swift Approval of Kalasa-Banduri Water Project in Letter to PM Modi

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to swiftly authorize the Kalasa-Banduri drinking water project. Highlighting its importance for North Karnataka and emphasizing the necessity of interstate cooperation, Siddaramaiah criticized the long-standing delays and inconsistent approval processes contrasting with other projects.

Updated: 19-09-2024 15:16 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 15:16 IST
Karnataka CM Pushes for Swift Approval of Kalasa-Banduri Water Project in Letter to PM Modi
Karnataka CM Siddaramiah (File Photo/X@siddaramaiah). Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the rapid approval of the Kalasa-Banduri drinking water project, crucial for the water requirements of North Karnataka. In a letter to the Prime Minister, Siddaramaiah emphasized the project's significance and stressed the importance of interstate collaboration.

In his letter, Siddaramaiah detailed the protracted delays in obtaining wildlife clearance for the project from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC). He noted that the critical Kalasa-Banduri Nala Diversion Project, aimed at addressing North Karnataka's drinking water needs, has faced unusually lengthy clearance procedures. Despite fulfilling all necessary conditions, the proposal submitted on June 16, 2022, has not yet received approval from the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL), chaired by the Prime Minister.

Highlighting an inconsistency, Siddaramaiah compared the delay to the recent approval of the Goa-Tamnar Transmission Line by the NBWL, which faced similar environmental concerns. He criticized the deferral of the Kalasa-Banduri project proposal, currently sub-judice, and expressed frustration over the delays. He hinted that Karnataka might reconsider support for the Goa-Tamnar power line if objections and legal issues concerning the Kalasa-Banduri project persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)

