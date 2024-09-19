Ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey Joins Congress Ahead of Maharashtra Polls

In a significant political move ahead of the Maharashtra assembly polls, former Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey has joined the Congress party. The induction took place at the Congress' Mumbai office, presided over by Mumbai unit chief and Lok Sabha MP Varsha Gaikwad.

Pandey, who describes himself as a 'secular' minded individual, emphasized his longstanding inclination toward Congress' ideology, claiming that no other party embodies secularism as effectively. He expressed his optimism about the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) regaining power and ensuring a fearless environment for common citizens.

The retired officer, implicated in the NSE co-location case and later granted bail, criticized the opposition for fabricating cases against him during his tenure. Pandey served as Maharashtra's acting DGP and Mumbai police commissioner under the MVA government, facing accusations from the BJP of conspiring against its leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)