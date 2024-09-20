Quad Summit in Delaware to Unveil Ambitious Security and Technology Initiatives
The upcoming Quad summit in Delaware will highlight new initiatives in maritime security, high-quality infrastructure, and emerging technologies. Hosted by President Joe Biden and attended by leaders from India, Australia, and Japan, the summit aims to strengthen Indo-Pacific partnerships and discuss future strategies of the Quad group.
The Quad summit in Delaware is set to feature ambitious announcements in areas such as maritime security, high-quality infrastructure, and emerging technologies, according to a top White House official.
US President Joe Biden will host Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of Australia, and Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan for the fourth in-person Quad Leaders' Summit on Saturday, September 21.
"This year's Quad Summit will feature ambitious announcements in the areas in which the Quad has grown and is used to working, and where Indo-Pacific partners prioritize the Quad's delivery. These include health security, humanitarian and disaster response, and cybersecurity," stated Mira Rapp-Hooper, White House National Security Council Senior Director for East Asia and Oceania.
