Quad Summit in Delaware to Unveil Ambitious Security and Technology Initiatives

The Quad summit in Delaware is set to feature ambitious announcements in areas such as maritime security, high-quality infrastructure, and emerging technologies, according to a top White House official.

US President Joe Biden will host Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of Australia, and Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan for the fourth in-person Quad Leaders' Summit on Saturday, September 21.

"This year's Quad Summit will feature ambitious announcements in the areas in which the Quad has grown and is used to working, and where Indo-Pacific partners prioritize the Quad's delivery. These include health security, humanitarian and disaster response, and cybersecurity," stated Mira Rapp-Hooper, White House National Security Council Senior Director for East Asia and Oceania.

(With inputs from agencies.)