Uttarakhand Enforces Anti-Riot Law to Preserve Peace and Order

Uttarakhand's Governor, Lieutenant General (Retired) Gurmit Singh, has given the nod to the state's new anti-riot law, formally known as the Uttarakhand Public and Private Property Damage Recovery Bill 2024. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami emphasized Uttarakhand's peaceful nature, asserting that the state has zero tolerance for riots, vandalism, and disturbances.

Chief Minister Dhami expressed his gratitude to the Governor for his approval. Under this law, damages to both public and private property by rioters will be compensated by the perpetrators themselves. The expenses incurred by the government for controlling riots will also be reimbursed.

Dhami highlighted that maintaining law and order in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand is paramount. This law, which is perhaps the strictest in the country, underscores that anyone disturbing the peace will face substantial consequences. The Cabinet has also formed a special tribunal to enforce this law and ensure the rioters compensate for public property damage. This legislation comes alongside other strict measures like the anti-copying law and the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill.

