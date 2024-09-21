Left Menu

Trump Warns Jewish Voters About Potential Consequences of Harris Win

Donald Trump, the Republican presidential candidate, suggested at a summit in Washington that Jewish-American voters would be partly to blame if he loses the upcoming election to Kamala Harris. Trump argued that Israel's existence could be threatened under a Harris presidency, given the voting tendencies of American Jews.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-09-2024 01:38 IST | Created: 21-09-2024 01:38 IST
Donald Trump

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump raised eyebrows on Thursday by stating that Jewish-American voters would be partly to blame if he loses the Nov. 5 election to Vice President Kamala Harris. Speaking at the Israeli-American Council National Summit in Washington, Trump lamented his trailing position among American Jews.

Trump claimed that Israel would likely cease to exist within two years if Harris were to win, attributing part of the blame to Jewish voters for their tendency to support Democrats. 'If I don't win this election—and the Jewish people would really have a lot to do with that if that happens because if 40%, I mean, 60% of the people are voting for the enemy—Israel, in my opinion, will cease to exist within two years,' Trump told his audience.

Although citing a poll showing Harris polling at 60% among American Jews, Trump did not provide specific details. A recent Pew Research Survey highlighted that American Jews favor Harris over Trump by a margin of 65% to 34%. The Trump campaign has prioritized winning over Jewish voters in key battleground states, despite the community's historical lean towards Democrats.

