Speculations Rise Ahead of Haryana Elections: BJP Eyes New Alliances

Former Haryana Chief Minister and BJP leader Manohar Lal Khattar has suggested that Congress MPs Kumari Selja and Randeep Singh Surjewala could possibly join the BJP ahead of the assembly polls in Haryana next month. Speaking at an event on Friday, Khattar remarked on the 'world of possibilities' in politics.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched the 'Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot' program, where he will interact with BJP workers, volunteers, and supporters from Haryana. Modi announced that the program aims to energize the party's base ahead of the elections, scheduled for September 26.

Haryana Chief Electoral Officer Pankaj Agarwal revealed that special initiatives are in place to increase voter turnout for the 15th Haryana Legislative Assembly General Election on October 5. The measures include various SVEEP activities like slogan writing, painting, and street plays, emphasizing the state's traditionally high voter awareness.

