Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections: A Decade of Betrayal

As Jammu and Kashmir enters the second phase of critical assembly elections, Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra urge voters to remember the previous decade's betrayals and to vote for a positive change. Over 2.5 million voters will decide the fate of 239 candidates, including former chief minister Omar Abdullah.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2024 08:42 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 08:42 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections: A Decade of Betrayal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst tight security arrangements, voting began at 7 am across 26 assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir as part of the second phase of the crucial assembly elections. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge urged voters to reflect on the 'decade lost in betrayal' and consider the state's downgrade to a Union Territory.

Kharge emphasized the potential for change and appealed to voters to exercise their democratic rights for a better future. 'A vote for positive change will secure people's future and guarantee unbridled welfare,' Kharge stated. Former chief minister Omar Abdullah is among the 239 candidates vying for 26 seats, with over 2.5 million eligible voters.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress general secretary, echoed these sentiments, stressing the importance of voting as the most crucial right. She highlighted past restrictions on issues like electricity, water, roads, and employment, urging voters to choose a government that addresses these concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

 Global
2
California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

 Global
3
Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

 Japan
4
Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024