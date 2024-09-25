Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections: A Decade of Betrayal
As Jammu and Kashmir enters the second phase of critical assembly elections, Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra urge voters to remember the previous decade's betrayals and to vote for a positive change. Over 2.5 million voters will decide the fate of 239 candidates, including former chief minister Omar Abdullah.
Amidst tight security arrangements, voting began at 7 am across 26 assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir as part of the second phase of the crucial assembly elections. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge urged voters to reflect on the 'decade lost in betrayal' and consider the state's downgrade to a Union Territory.
Kharge emphasized the potential for change and appealed to voters to exercise their democratic rights for a better future. 'A vote for positive change will secure people's future and guarantee unbridled welfare,' Kharge stated. Former chief minister Omar Abdullah is among the 239 candidates vying for 26 seats, with over 2.5 million eligible voters.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress general secretary, echoed these sentiments, stressing the importance of voting as the most crucial right. She highlighted past restrictions on issues like electricity, water, roads, and employment, urging voters to choose a government that addresses these concerns.
Cong president Mallikarjun Kharge lists five guarantees for people of J-K if Cong-NC alliance comes to power in Union territory.
