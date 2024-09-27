Moldovan Orthodox Church Divisions Fuel EU Membership Referendum Debate

The minority pro-Romanian branch of Moldova's Orthodox Church has accused clergy from the Moscow-linked branch of campaigning against a vital referendum on EU membership.

The Metropolis of Bessarabia claims that rival priests are lobbying against President Maia Sandu's pro-European stance in actions deemed 'profoundly offensive' to Moldova's unity.

Religion is deeply polarising in ex-Soviet Moldova, with a majority aligned with the Russian Orthodox Church. The upcoming referendum, alongside a presidential election, could be significantly influenced by church actions.

