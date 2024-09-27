Left Menu

Moldovan Orthodox Church Divisions Fuel EU Membership Referendum Debate

The minority pro-Romanian branch of Moldova's Orthodox Church has accused the Moscow-linked branch of manipulating the referendum on EU membership. The religious divide mirrors the political split between pro-Europe liberals and pro-Russia conservatives. The church's stance could significantly impact the October 20 vote amid heightened tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2024 02:31 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 02:31 IST
The minority pro-Romanian branch of Moldova's Orthodox Church has accused clergy from the Moscow-linked branch of campaigning against a vital referendum on EU membership.

The Metropolis of Bessarabia claims that rival priests are lobbying against President Maia Sandu's pro-European stance in actions deemed 'profoundly offensive' to Moldova's unity.

Religion is deeply polarising in ex-Soviet Moldova, with a majority aligned with the Russian Orthodox Church. The upcoming referendum, alongside a presidential election, could be significantly influenced by church actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

