Wall Street's Political Battleground: Top Bosses Pick Sides in Harris vs. Trump Race

As Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and Republican rival Donald Trump engage in a tightly contested race ahead of the November elections, Wall Street's top executives are starting to choose sides. Billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman made headlines by endorsing Trump after a recent encounter at a fundraiser, a sharp turnaround from his previous stance.

Similarly, Silicon Valley venture capitalist Marc Andreessen, known for his Democratic leanings, has thrown his support behind Trump, citing the former president's tech policies. Meanwhile, Jonathan Gray, president of Blackstone, has shown his support for Harris, contributing $413,000 to the Harris Action Fund PAC.

Other influential figures, such as billionaire Mark Cuban and financier Tom Steyer, are also backing Harris, emphasizing her economic strategies and open-minded approach. As the election nears, these endorsements illustrate how deeply the financial elite are divided, each bringing substantial financial support to their chosen candidate.

(With inputs from agencies.)