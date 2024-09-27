Left Menu

Wall Street's Political Battleground: Top Bosses Pick Sides in Harris vs. Trump Race

As Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and Republican rival Donald Trump vie for the presidency, some of Wall Street's top executives are taking sides. Billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman endorsed Trump, while tech investor Marc Andreessen is backing Trump based on his tech policies. On the other hand, Blackstone's Jonathan Gray, billionaire Mark Cuban, and financier Tom Steyer are supporting Harris. The race heats up with significant financial contributions and endorsements from powerful figures in finance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2024 10:30 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 09:35 IST
Donald Trump Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

As Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and Republican rival Donald Trump engage in a tightly contested race ahead of the November elections, Wall Street's top executives are starting to choose sides. Billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman made headlines by endorsing Trump after a recent encounter at a fundraiser, a sharp turnaround from his previous stance.

Similarly, Silicon Valley venture capitalist Marc Andreessen, known for his Democratic leanings, has thrown his support behind Trump, citing the former president's tech policies. Meanwhile, Jonathan Gray, president of Blackstone, has shown his support for Harris, contributing $413,000 to the Harris Action Fund PAC.

Other influential figures, such as billionaire Mark Cuban and financier Tom Steyer, are also backing Harris, emphasizing her economic strategies and open-minded approach. As the election nears, these endorsements illustrate how deeply the financial elite are divided, each bringing substantial financial support to their chosen candidate.

