Left Menu

Japan's Leadership Showdown: Historic Run-Off for Prime Minister Post

Japan's ruling party's leadership contest has moved to a run-off, with Sanae Takaichi aiming to become the first female prime minister, competing against veteran Shigeru Ishiba. The contest follows Fumio Kishida's decision to step down amid scandals. The winner will need to address domestic and international issues, including rising living costs and regional security tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2024 10:52 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 10:52 IST
Japan's Leadership Showdown: Historic Run-Off for Prime Minister Post

Japan's ruling party's leadership contest shifted to a run-off on Friday, setting the stage for a historic face-off between Sanae Takaichi, who seeks to be Japan's first female prime minister, and Shigeru Ishiba, a veteran making his fifth bid for the leadership.

The contest was triggered after current premier Fumio Kishida announced plans to resign due to scandals that significantly lowered the Liberal Democratic Party's ratings. Takaichi, an economic security minister, and Ishiba, a former defence minister, emerged as the top contenders from an unprecedented nine-strong field.

The chosen candidate must address domestic discontent over rising costs of living and steer Japan through a precarious security landscape in East Asia, pressed by China and North Korea. Takaichi's hardline stance and policies could affect international relations, especially with China and South Korea, if she visits the controversial Yasukuni shrine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024