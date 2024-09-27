Japan's Leadership Showdown: Historic Run-Off for Prime Minister Post
Japan's ruling party's leadership contest has moved to a run-off, with Sanae Takaichi aiming to become the first female prime minister, competing against veteran Shigeru Ishiba. The contest follows Fumio Kishida's decision to step down amid scandals. The winner will need to address domestic and international issues, including rising living costs and regional security tensions.
Japan's ruling party's leadership contest shifted to a run-off on Friday, setting the stage for a historic face-off between Sanae Takaichi, who seeks to be Japan's first female prime minister, and Shigeru Ishiba, a veteran making his fifth bid for the leadership.
The contest was triggered after current premier Fumio Kishida announced plans to resign due to scandals that significantly lowered the Liberal Democratic Party's ratings. Takaichi, an economic security minister, and Ishiba, a former defence minister, emerged as the top contenders from an unprecedented nine-strong field.
The chosen candidate must address domestic discontent over rising costs of living and steer Japan through a precarious security landscape in East Asia, pressed by China and North Korea. Takaichi's hardline stance and policies could affect international relations, especially with China and South Korea, if she visits the controversial Yasukuni shrine.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Growing middle-class driving force for civil aviation sector: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Spanish Prime Minister Meets Fugitive Venezuelan Opposition Leader
Exiled Venezuelan Opposition Leader Meets Spanish Prime Minister in Madrid
Polish Prime Minister Downplays Putin's Warning on Ukraine Conflict
Nation Celebrates Hindi Diwas with Prime Minister Modi's Greetings