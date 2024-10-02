Amit Shah Urges Maharashtra BJP to Resolve Differences Ahead of Assembly Elections

Union Minister Amit Shah has called on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and workers in Maharashtra to resolve internal differences ahead of the pivotal assembly elections in the state.

Speaking at a gathering in Mumbai, Shah highlighted that an organization cannot succeed when workers function in different directions and urged the state BJP to address these issues promptly. He encouraged the party to undertake the 'Ghar Chalo Abhiyan' to connect with every household and to bolster the booth-level network ahead of the elections.

Shah's visit, his third to Maharashtra in a fortnight, saw him meet with BJP MLAs and select party workers. Present at the meeting were Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, state BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, and Mumbai unit head Ashish Shelar. Shah stressed the importance of unity and assigned 10 workers per polling booth to remain active until the end of the campaign period. He also discouraged seeking votes when enrolling new party members, advocating instead to add new voters naturally.

