Left Menu

Amit Shah Urges Maharashtra BJP to Resolve Differences Ahead of Assembly Elections

Union Minister Amit Shah has urged Maharashtra BJP leaders to resolve internal differences ahead of crucial assembly elections. Shah emphasized the need for unity, strengthening the booth-level network, and conducting the 'Ghar Chalo Abhiyan' to connect with every household. He held meetings with key BJP figures and strategized for upcoming polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-10-2024 08:24 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 08:24 IST
Amit Shah Urges Maharashtra BJP to Resolve Differences Ahead of Assembly Elections
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Amit Shah has called on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and workers in Maharashtra to resolve internal differences ahead of the pivotal assembly elections in the state.

Speaking at a gathering in Mumbai, Shah highlighted that an organization cannot succeed when workers function in different directions and urged the state BJP to address these issues promptly. He encouraged the party to undertake the 'Ghar Chalo Abhiyan' to connect with every household and to bolster the booth-level network ahead of the elections.

Shah's visit, his third to Maharashtra in a fortnight, saw him meet with BJP MLAs and select party workers. Present at the meeting were Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, state BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, and Mumbai unit head Ashish Shelar. Shah stressed the importance of unity and assigned 10 workers per polling booth to remain active until the end of the campaign period. He also discouraged seeking votes when enrolling new party members, advocating instead to add new voters naturally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

 Global
2
Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

 Global
4
Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience in the Face of Climate-Induced Migration in Pakistan and Viet Nam

Advancing Sustainable Solutions for Internal Displacement: A Development-Oriented Framework

Revolutionizing Smart Cities: AI-Powered Multi-Agent Systems for Urban Mobility

Virtual Reality Meets Data Literacy: Exploring the Educational Impact of DataliVR

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024