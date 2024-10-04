Moldova faces claims of interference in its presidential election, with Pro-Kremlin forces accused of buying votes to obstruct the nation's EU aspirations, according to police reports. Incumbent President Maia Sandu calls the election a pivotal moment for her pro-European stance as the country explores EU membership.

Police Chief Viorel Cernautanu revealed that a network managed by Russia has allegedly bribed over 130,000 Moldovans to sway the vote against a referendum on EU integration and toward Russia-aligned candidates. Ilan Shor, a fugitive businessman, is implicated in orchestrating financial incentives totaling $15 million through Russia's Promsvyazbank.

Controversy heightens as Shor dismisses the bribery allegations, instead accusing President Sandu's party of Western financial influence. As Moldova navigates between pro-Russian and pro-Western leadership, the blocking of Russian-aligned media by national telecommunications further underscores the tension as the election nears.

