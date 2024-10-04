Firefighters Union Declines Presidential Endorsement: Impact on Kamala Harris Campaign
The International Association of Fire Fighters decided not to endorse a presidential candidate, impacting Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign. Despite seeking support from organized labor, the decision reflects challenges in her outreach to workers. Previously, the union supported Joe Biden in 2019. Harris maintains other union endorsements nationwide.
The International Association of Fire Fighters announced on Thursday that it would not endorse any candidate in the presidential race, a move seen as a setback for Vice President Kamala Harris. The decision, made by a narrow margin of 1.2%, challenges Harris' campaign efforts to secure union support.
General President Edward Kelly stated that preserving unity was paramount, impacting Harris' strategy to connect with working-class voters in swing states like Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Michigan. This decision is significant since the union had previously endorsed Democrat Joe Biden in his campaign against then-President Donald Trump in 2019.
Following this decision, the Harris campaign did not comment, while the Trump campaign labeled it a 'devastating blow.' The announcement comes after the International Brotherhood of Teamsters also abstained from endorsing. Despite this, Harris remains committed to maintaining the pro-union policies of Biden and has received regional endorsements from Teamsters locals and other major unions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
