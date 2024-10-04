Firefighters Union Declines Presidential Endorsement: Impact on Kamala Harris Campaign

The International Association of Fire Fighters announced on Thursday that it would not endorse any candidate in the presidential race, a move seen as a setback for Vice President Kamala Harris. The decision, made by a narrow margin of 1.2%, challenges Harris' campaign efforts to secure union support.

General President Edward Kelly stated that preserving unity was paramount, impacting Harris' strategy to connect with working-class voters in swing states like Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Michigan. This decision is significant since the union had previously endorsed Democrat Joe Biden in his campaign against then-President Donald Trump in 2019.

Following this decision, the Harris campaign did not comment, while the Trump campaign labeled it a 'devastating blow.' The announcement comes after the International Brotherhood of Teamsters also abstained from endorsing. Despite this, Harris remains committed to maintaining the pro-union policies of Biden and has received regional endorsements from Teamsters locals and other major unions.

(With inputs from agencies.)