Kamala Harris Launches Media Blitz on 'Call Her Daddy' Podcast

Vice President Kamala Harris commenced a significant media push by featuring on the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast, where she tackled critical issues such as abortion rights, sexual abuse, and women empowerment. The episode, which resonated with numerous listeners, was part of a strategic outreach to bolster support for her Democratic campaign.
During the 40-minute interview, Harris highlighted her experiences as a woman in public office, the influence of her mother's teachings, and the public's growing awareness of reproductive rights since the repeal of Roe v. Wade. She emphasized the significance of ignoring naysayers in her pathway to success.
The interview is a fraction of a broader push by Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, aiming to amplify their message in the final stretches of the campaign. Harris stayed focused on traditional stances regarding abortion, while Walz addressed his stance in the ongoing discourse around reproductive rights.
