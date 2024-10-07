Brazil's Municipal Elections: A Shift Towards Conservatism

In Brazil's recent municipal elections, centrist and center-right parties emerged victorious in city halls and town councils, signaling a conservative trend among the electorate. The Workers Party, currently in power, lost significant ground, suggesting a shift in political dynamics.

The mayoral race in Sao Paulo, Brazil's largest city, concluded without a definitive winner. Incumbent conservative Ricardo Nunes is set to face leftist Guilherme Boulos in an upcoming run-off election. Pablo Marçal, a far-right digital influencer, narrowly missed this run-off, spotlighting the political tension.

Parties associated with former President Jair Bolsonaro performed better than those aligned with President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. The Brazilian 'Centrao,' known for their deal-making prowess, secured the most mayoral seats. The elections highlighted the ongoing struggle between establishment politicians and anti-establishment sentiment among voters, potentially influencing the next presidential race.

