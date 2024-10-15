Diplomatic Tensions: Canada-India Row Intensifies Over Allegations

The diplomatic row between India and Canada has reached new heights following accusations from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada's involvement in the killing of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The Canadian government has suggested potential sanctions and diplomatic expulsions, further straining ties between the two nations.

Canada's Foreign Minister, Melanie Joly, did not rule out imposing additional sanctions on India, emphasizing that all options remained on the table. Trudeau's dialogue with the British Prime Minister highlights concerns over a purported targeted campaign by Indian agents against Canadian citizens.

In response, India has dismissed the Canadian assertions as unfounded, with Indian authorities denying any involvement. Meanwhile, Canada's business community received reassurances from Minister Mary Ng that efforts would continue to maintain strong economic ties with India despite the ongoing political tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)