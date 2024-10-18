YS Sharmila Reddy Challenges Andhra CM on Unfulfilled Free Bus Travel Promise

YS Sharmila Reddy, the Congress chief of Andhra Pradesh, made headlines by journeying on a public transport bus, where she openly criticized the state's Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, for not implementing free bus travel for women. This initiative was a key promise in the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) manifesto this election year.

In an effort to resonate with the common people and echo their grievances, Sharmila took a 'Pallevelugu' RTC bus from Vijayawada to Tenali. She has also taken steps to increase the pressure on the ruling government by sending a postcard to the Chief Minister demanding the immediate fulfillment of the promise.

Accusing the government of inaction, Reddy pointed out the stark contrast with neighboring Telangana, where a similar scheme was implemented swiftly. With two million female commuters relying on state transport daily, she questioned the government's reluctance to compensate the RTC with the necessary funds, highlighting the economic feasibility and social benefits of the scheme.

