European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen commended Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic for prioritizing meetings with EU leaders over attending a Russia-organized summit. This decision underscores Serbia's complex relationship with both the EU and Russia amidst international tensions.

During her Balkan tour, von der Leyen reaffirmed the EU's commitment to the region's integration, stressing that the bloc remains open for future expansions. She highlighted Serbia's potential EU membership, noting the necessity for increased compliance with EU foreign policy.

In Bosnia, von der Leyen promised support for EU aspirant countries, citing a 6-billion-euro growth plan contingent on reforms. Her remarks underscored the EU's strategic interests in the Western Balkans, particularly amidst escalating geopolitical tensions with Russia.

