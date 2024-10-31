Tensions Rise: 8,000 North Korean Troops Stationed in Russia
The Biden administration reports 8,000 North Korean soldiers are now in Russia's Kursk region, near the Ukrainian border, to support Russia against Ukraine. During a UN Security Council meeting, US Ambassador Robert Wood inquired about Russia's military collaboration with North Korea, but a response was not given.
The Biden administration announced Thursday that approximately 8,000 North Korean soldiers are positioned in Russia's Kursk region near Ukraine, poised to support Russian operations against Ukrainian forces.
Addressing the UN Security Council, Deputy US Ambassador Robert Wood highlighted growing military ties between Russia and North Korea, demanding further discourse on these developments.
Wood's inquiry regarding the presence of North Korean troops in Russia remained unanswered by the Russian representative, concluding the session without confirmation or denial from Russia.
