Tensions Rise: 8,000 North Korean Troops Stationed in Russia

The Biden administration announced Thursday that approximately 8,000 North Korean soldiers are positioned in Russia's Kursk region near Ukraine, poised to support Russian operations against Ukrainian forces.

Addressing the UN Security Council, Deputy US Ambassador Robert Wood highlighted growing military ties between Russia and North Korea, demanding further discourse on these developments.

Wood's inquiry regarding the presence of North Korean troops in Russia remained unanswered by the Russian representative, concluding the session without confirmation or denial from Russia.

