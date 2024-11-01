Destruction of UNRWA Office in West Bank Spurs International Response

In a recent development, Israeli bulldozers caused significant damage to the office of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) situated in the West Bank's Nur Shams camp. According to UNRWA's chief, Philippe Lazzarini, the destruction has rendered the office unusable.

The incident was highlighted by Lazzarini in a post on the social media platform X, drawing attention to the escalating situation in the region. He expressed concerns over the interruption to the agency's vital operations in supporting Palestinian refugees.

This action has stirred international concern, emphasizing the fragile state of humanitarian work amid heightened tensions in the area. The damage to UNRWA's facilities underscores the ongoing challenges faced by aid organizations operating in conflict zones.

(With inputs from agencies.)