BJP Accuses Soren Government of Bangladeshi Intrusion for Vote Bank Politics

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has raised serious allegations against the Hemant Soren government in Jharkhand, accusing it of fostering Bangladeshi intrusion to secure votes. Dubey's remarks have stirred controversy, with him warning of the potential extinction of tribal populations if urgent measures are not implemented.

Assam Chief Minister and BJP co-in-charge of Jharkhand, Himanta Biswa Sarma, also criticized the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) for purportedly backing 'infiltrators.' Sarma called for the dissolution of any parties that support such elements, underlining the growing tensions in the state's political landscape.

In a notable political shift, Mandal Murmu, who previously supported Soren's candidacy, has joined BJP and vowed to address demographic issues in Santhal Pargana. With Jharkhand set for Assembly elections on November 13 and 20, and vote counting on November 23, these developments are poised to influence voter sentiment.

