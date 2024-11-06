Left Menu

Trump's Cabinet Contenders: Key Figures Poised for Prominent Positions

Former President Donald Trump is considering potential leaders for key roles in his administration, possibly selecting influential figures in defense, intelligence, diplomacy, economic policy, and homeland security. High-profile individuals like Jamie Dimon, Scott Bessent, and Richard Grenell are seen as frontrunners for critical positions, reflecting various policy priorities.

Updated: 06-11-2024 15:39 IST
President-designate Donald Trump (Photo credit/Reuters) Image Credit: ANI

Former President Donald Trump appears poised for a White House return, considering names for key roles in his potential upcoming administration. As Trump nears a victory over Kamala Harris, cabinet selections are underway for high-stakes positions including defense, treasury, and national security.

Top contenders for the influential treasury secretary role include JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon, hedge fund investor Scott Bessent, and billionaire John Paulson. Each brings diverse economic perspectives, from deregulation to utilizing tariffs strategically.

Meanwhile, Richard Grenell and Robert O'Brien are leading candidates for national security positions, with their foreign policy expertise and previous administration experience adding weight to their selections. Homeland Security prospects include figures like Tom Homan, noted for his hardline stance on immigration during Trump's first term.

(With inputs from agencies.)

