Battle for Jharkhand: Elections Kick-Off Amid High Stakes and Political Drama

In Jharkhand, voting has commenced for 43 assembly seats with 683 candidates contesting, including prominent figures like former CM Champai Soren. The election sees the JMM-led coalition vying to retain power while the BJP campaigns on an aggressive Hindutva agenda. Prime Minister Modi and key political leaders are actively involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 13-11-2024 10:03 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 09:44 IST
In a significant political event, Jharkhand witnessed the commencement of voting for 43 assembly seats on Wednesday. Among the 683 candidates are notable figures like former CM Champai Soren. This election marks intense competition as the JMM-led coalition strives to maintain its position against a formidable opposition led by the BJP.

Polling began at 7 AM across 15 districts and is set to conclude by 5 PM. However, in 950 booths, casting of votes will end an hour earlier, at 4 PM. Enthusiastic voters, forming long queues early in the day, demonstrate the lively democratic spirit urged on by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

With over 1.37 crore eligible voters, the election sees the BJP pushing its 'Roti, Beti, Maati' campaign while the INDIA bloc focuses on welfare schemes and alleged government suppression. Noteworthy is the strong rhetoric from PM Modi and other leaders in rallies addressing issues like corruption and infiltration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

