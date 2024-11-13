Left Menu

Enthusiasm Peaks in Gambegre By-Election

Voter turnout reached 49.3% by 1 PM during the Gambegre assembly constituency by-election in Meghalaya. The election features high-profile candidates, including Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma's wife. The election was required after the previous MLA was elected to the Lok Sabha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 13-11-2024 14:14 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 14:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The by-election for Meghalaya's Gambegre assembly constituency is witnessing a vibrant voter turnout, with 49.3% participation recorded by 1 PM. Voting, which started at 7 AM, has seen tight security measures, ensuring orderly proceedings.

A growing sense of enthusiasm is evident as long queues form outside polling stations. 'There is enthusiasm among voters and polling is picking up,' stated Meghalaya Chief Electoral Officer BDR Tiwari. Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma's wife, Mehtab Chandee Sangma, contests on an NPP ticket, facing rivals from Congress, Trinamool Congress, BJP, and independent candidates.

The election became necessary after sitting MLA Saleng A Sangma moved to the Lok Sabha. With 32,254 voters eligible, including 15,923 women, the polls are crucial in this critical constituency in West Garo Hills district, where voting will conclude at 4 PM.

