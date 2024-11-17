Clash at Khallar Rally: BJP Leader Accuses Shiv Sena Faction

Former Lok Sabha MP and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Navneet Rana has accused workers from the Shiv Sena (UBT) faction of orchestrating an attack during her rally in Khallar village, Amravati. The rally, held to support BJP candidate Ramesh Bundile, was disrupted by chaos on Saturday.

Navneet Rana asserted that the public meeting was initially peaceful until individuals began hooting and chanting religious slogans. She implored the crowd to maintain calm, emphasizing that the goal was a smooth election process in Maharashtra. Rana suggested the involvement of the village's local Shiv Sena leader's supporters.

The disturbance escalated when chairs were reportedly thrown at Rana while she addressed the crowd. Following the fracas, Rana filed a complaint with the police, who have since registered a case and commenced an investigation. Law enforcement assures the public that the situation is controlled as Maharashtra's assembly elections near.

(With inputs from agencies.)