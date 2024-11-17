Left Menu

Clash at Khallar Rally: BJP Leader Accuses Shiv Sena Faction

BJP leader Navneet Rana accused Shiv Sena (UBT) of disrupting her rally in Khallar village. The incident, involving thrown chairs, occurred during her campaign for BJP's Ramesh Bundile. A police report has been filed and further investigation is underway amid heightened tensions ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2024 14:41 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 14:41 IST
Clash at Khallar Rally: BJP Leader Accuses Shiv Sena Faction
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Navneet Rana (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Lok Sabha MP and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Navneet Rana has accused workers from the Shiv Sena (UBT) faction of orchestrating an attack during her rally in Khallar village, Amravati. The rally, held to support BJP candidate Ramesh Bundile, was disrupted by chaos on Saturday.

Navneet Rana asserted that the public meeting was initially peaceful until individuals began hooting and chanting religious slogans. She implored the crowd to maintain calm, emphasizing that the goal was a smooth election process in Maharashtra. Rana suggested the involvement of the village's local Shiv Sena leader's supporters.

The disturbance escalated when chairs were reportedly thrown at Rana while she addressed the crowd. Following the fracas, Rana filed a complaint with the police, who have since registered a case and commenced an investigation. Law enforcement assures the public that the situation is controlled as Maharashtra's assembly elections near.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024