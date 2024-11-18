Left Menu

Maha Vikas Aghadi Set for Electoral Battle Against BJP-Led Coalition

Arif Naseem Khan, a senior Congress leader, emphasizes the unity of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the upcoming Maharashtra assembly polls. He criticized the BJP-led Mahayuti government, asserting that schemes like Ladki Bahin won't impact voters. Khan remains optimistic about MVA's chances, predicting significant support.

Senior Congress leader Arif Naseem Khan has expressed confidence in the Maha Vikas Aghadi's readiness for the Maharashtra assembly polls, scheduled for November 20. In an interview, Khan highlighted the alliance's unity and criticized the BJP-led Mahayuti government, claiming their initiatives like the Ladki Bahin scheme won't sway voters.

Khan, who is contesting from the Chandivali assembly seat, said the MVA will decide on the chief minister after election results. He believes the MVA is well-positioned to defeat the unpopular Mahayuti government.

Despite losing the 2019 elections by a narrow margin, Khan is optimistic about gaining widespread support. He criticized the BJP for polarizing tactics and reiterated his commitment to development, especially in making Mumbai drug-free.

(With inputs from agencies.)

