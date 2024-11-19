Political Scandal: BJP Leaders Face FIRs Over Alleged Election Code Violation in Maharashtra
Two FIRs were filed against BJP leaders, including Vinod Tawde and Rajan Naik, for allegedly distributing cash to voters and violating election codes in Palghar ahead of the Maharashtra polls. The cases involve illegal assembly and offering incentives to voters. Investigations are currently ongoing.
The Maharashtra elections are mired in controversy as police filed two FIRs against BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde and party candidate Rajan Naik, among others. The allegations relate to disbursing cash to voters at a Palghar hotel on the eve of the polls, breaching election conduct rules.
The Tulinj police, responsible for registering the cases, cited violations involving the unlawful assembly at the hotel and attempts to entice voters with money and alcohol. Notably, 22 key members, including Tawde and Naik, were named in the FIR, along with 200 to 250 unidentified party affiliates.
The incident has sparked political turmoil, especially after a viral video captured the chaos as BVA supporters confronted Tawde. While BJP leaders deny any wrongdoing, claiming the gathering was for procedural discussions, authorities are steadfast in pursuing a thorough investigation.
